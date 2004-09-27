Monday, September 27, 2004
[12.1] SEARCHING IN THE STARS
A new poll says that residents of Britain between the ages of 18 to 24 were almost twice as likely to believe in horoscopes than in the Bible (62 percent versus 38 percent).
"Horoscopes are fine for a bit of fun and entertainment, but if you take them seriously, they are very dangerous," an unnamed Church of England spokesman told The Telegraph. "The Church is aware of its difficulties in reaching young people, and is looking at new ways of attracting them away from misleading concepts like astrology and towards the message of God and the Bible."
Comments sociologist Robin Gill: "[Such] beliefs, however lacking in social function, may well be symptomatic of problems of personal identity -- as well as a general dissatisfaction with Christianity and secularism alike."
(Picked up by the Christianity Today weblog).
