Friday, October 15, 2004
[14.1] EXPRESS TRAINS TO HEAVEN?
"Classically, evangelical faith has used this Gospel in a relentless attempt to drive people into heaven. In my world, such threats drive more people out of the church." So writes John Linscheid in a challenging reflection on St John's Gospel which first appeared in The Other Side magazine, which is sadly about to close. "The people I know have diverse spiritualities. We discover God in a million places where 'normal' Christianity finds only danger... Most of us are or once were deeply committed to the Christian church. At one or another epiphany, we turned a corner in our lives. We experienced our turning point as a liberating new beginning in our spiritual as well as our personal lives. But we found the church resistant or even hostile to our new direction."
