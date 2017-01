[15.1]Many people in contemporary society assume that the Bible has nothing to say to the ordinary world of work, leisure, lifestyle, innovation and the political vision for the well-being of society. One of's consultants,, works for, which is currently working in four sectors concerned with making just such a connection: education, politics, the arts and the media."We are trying to demonstrate how the biblical narrative can provide an alternative vision for public life. Public theology in public engagement is a project seeking to make the Bible heard in cultural and public life, while a vision for the renewal of public life is an initiative in the Bristol area that aims to put the Bible back into community life and public debate."