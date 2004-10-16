Saturday, October 16, 2004
[15.1] ENGAGING THE BIBLE
Many people in contemporary society assume that the Bible has nothing to say to the ordinary world of work, leisure, lifestyle, innovation and the political vision for the well-being of society. One of MTAG's consultants, David Spriggs, works for Bible Society, which is currently working in four sectors concerned with making just such a connection: education, politics, the arts and the media.
"We are trying to demonstrate how the biblical narrative can provide an alternative vision for public life. Public theology in public engagement is a project seeking to make the Bible heard in cultural and public life, while a vision for the renewal of public life is an initiative in the Bristol area that aims to put the Bible back into community life and public debate."
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
