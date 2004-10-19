Tuesday, October 19, 2004
[16.1] NEW VIDEOS EXPLORE LEADERSHIP FOR GOSPEL COMMUNICATION
Developing Shared Leadership and Leadership Stories – two videos (November 2004) £8.99 each or £14.99 for the set.
Exclusive footage from the 2003-4 ‘Future Church Conference’ of Building Bridges of Hope, the leading ecumenical project supporting missional church.
BBH explores the practicalities of mission accompaniment and communicating the Gospel effectively today.
In the first video (55 minutes) eight church initiatives across Britain and Ireland share their insights. The second video (89 minutes) looks at the ‘how and why’ of empowering church leadership with vision and values.
Containing a group study leaflet, these videos are hands-on rather than ‘made for TV’. The official publication date is 15 November 2004. Email here for further information
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
