Thursday, November 11, 2004
[19.1] REVIEWS OF McGRATH
A number of review comments from leading scientists about Alister McGrath's new critique of Richard Dawkins (see yesterday's post) have appeared at the Blackwell site. Several of them are also Christians. But Francis Collins, Director of the National Human Genome Research Project is not. Google's cache on the book is here. Dawkins has yet to reply. It should be a lively debate, following on from the biologist's public encounters with Keith Ward, formerly Regius Professor of Divinity at Oxford, in the late '90s.
