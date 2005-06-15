Wednesday, June 15, 2005
[31.1] MISSION THEOLOGY GROUP LATEST
The Mission Theological Advisory Group is working on the publication of its latest resource, Sense Making Faith, and investigating a new project on reconciliation as a fruit of the Christian Gospel. More information will follow shortly.
In the meantime we have been using this weblog over the last couple of months to highlight Christian engegaments with, or concerns about, culture - and issue MTAG explored (in order to encourage a positive but not uncritical approach) in The Search for Faith and the Witness of the Church.
