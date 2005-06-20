Monday, June 20, 2005
[32.1] NEW FAITH JOURNEY WEBSITE ON THE WAY
The Mission Theology Advisory Group is working hard on a new website, to be launched in the autumn, which will translate much of the work on Sense Making Faith (and more) into a useable set of resources for church educators -- and for spiritual journeyers per se. The site will replace this weblog, which is more of a diarty-like collection point for issues of concern to MTAG members.
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
The Mission Theology Advisory Group is working hard on a new website, to be launched in the autumn, which will translate much of the work on Sense Making Faith (and more) into a useable set of resources for church educators -- and for spiritual journeyers per se. The site will replace this weblog, which is more of a diarty-like collection point for issues of concern to MTAG members.
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
Comments: Post a Comment