Wednesday, June 22, 2005
[33.1] BISHOP URGES CHURCH 'TO GET OUT MORE'
The Rt Rev Ken Good, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, has written to all parishes in his diocese urging Christians to 'get out more'.
Accompanied by a seven minute DVD which urges Christian presence at car boot sales, pub quizzes, and night clubs, his letter comes ahead of Church Army Sunday.
Church Army, the Anglican society of evangelists has made Get Out More the key theme for this year’s Church Army Sunday which will take place on 25th September.
A seven minute DVD has been produced to give churches an insight into how Church Army is reaching out with the gospel in relevant and effective ways, and special materials and fact sheets have been created on the Church Army website to help equip churches develop and effective Christian presence in a variety of situations.
"We all recognise the need for encouragement to be more outwardly focussed, and in this diocese we are well aware of how effective the Church Army is in helping our churches build valuable bridges into the community." [More here]
