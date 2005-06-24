Friday, June 24, 2005
[34.1] FAITH AND REASON EXPLORED
A reader of this weblog has written in to recommend a website exploring different ways in which faith and reason have been handled in relation to one another throughout Christian history, and not least in recent science and religion discussions. The source is the University of Tenessee at Martin, USA.
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
