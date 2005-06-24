Friday, June 24, 2005
[35.1] GROUP FOR EVANGELIZATION UPDATE
The Group for Evangelization of Churches Together in England has a newly developed web area here. GFE member David Spriggs of Bible Society is also a long-term consultant to MTAG. GFE has recently appointed Church Army officer Jim Currin as its executive secretary. He begins on 1st September 2005. Among current Group projects is one on 'Evangelising contemporary spiritualities'.
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
The Group for Evangelization of Churches Together in England has a newly developed web area here. GFE member David Spriggs of Bible Society is also a long-term consultant to MTAG. GFE has recently appointed Church Army officer Jim Currin as its executive secretary. He begins on 1st September 2005. Among current Group projects is one on 'Evangelising contemporary spiritualities'.
Comment on this post: Mission Theological Advisory Group
Comments: Post a Comment